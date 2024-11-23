House FDA Funding Bill Drops User Fees

The House of Representatives has removed from a fiscal 1998appropriations bill a provision for the US Food and Drug Administration to collect $91 million user fees from drugmakers. Representative Richard Burr asked for a ruling that the provision was out of order; the House presiding officer agreed, and ordered it removed from the bill.

The Senate's approved appropriations bill does contain a provision mandating the fees; the issue will be dealt with when the Senate and House work on a final bill.