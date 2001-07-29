How competitive is Europe?EC scoreboard out soon

This September will see the publication by the European Commission ofthe "2001 European Innovation Scoreboard" and, with it, details of the dynamics of innovation in each European Union member state.
Based on the first crop of new trend data, the Scoreboard will highlight member states' efforts and achievements in matching world-class innovation performance. The Scoreboard will respond to a request from EU leaders at the Lisbon European Council of March 23-24, 2000, as part of the overall strategy for turning the region into "the most competitive and dynamic knowledge-based economy in the world" within a decade.
