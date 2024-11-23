Saturday 23 November 2024

How Feasible Is HIV Eradication?

21 July 1996

Undoubtedly the major topic of discussion at the XI International Conference on AIDS in Vancouver this month was the possibility that HIV might be eradicated from an individual given sufficiently potent antiretroviral therapy for a long enough time.

Researchers at the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center in New York, USA, under the guidance of David Ho, have taken it upon themselves to test the feasibility of this approach. At the conference, Prof Ho presented an elegant and well-received mathematical model, taking into account what is known about the pathogenesis of HIV infection, which suggests that providing viral replication can be completely suppressed, a minimum of one to three years' treatment would be required to eliminate HIV from the various compartments of the body.

This concept has now moved firmly into the testing stage. Martin Markowitz, a staff investigator at Aaron Diamond, presented the results of a preliminary study in which 12 subjects newly-infected with HIV were treated with a three-drug regimen involving Glaxo Wellcome's reverse transcriptase inhibitors zidovudine and lamivudine and Abbott Laboratories' protease inhibitor ritonavir.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze