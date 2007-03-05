HRA invests $3.3M in Celogos

Paris, France-based HRA Pharma, a private pharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments in women's health and endocrinology, has invested a further 2.5 million euros ($3.3 million) in its subsidiary Celogos. The funds will allow the French biotechnology company, a pioneer in the development of cell-based therapies for muscle disorders, to ramp up the ongoing clinical development of its pipeline.

HRA, which acquired a major stake in Celogos in January, noted that the firm's portfolio of cell-based therapeutic programs includes one aimed at developing a new treatment of stress urinary incontinence, which is currently in Phase II tests, with results expected in early 2008. Celogos also anticipates initiating Phase II studies for the treatment of fecal incontinence in the second half of this year. The company's third program is focused on developing a treatment for a form of ocular myopathy.