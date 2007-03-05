HRA invests $3.3M in Celogos

Paris, France-based HRA Pharma, a private pharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments in women's health and endocrinology, has invested a further 2.5 million euros ($3.3 million) in its subsidiary Celogos. The funds will allow the French biotechnology company, a pioneer in the development of cell-based therapies for muscle disorders, to ramp up the ongoing clinical development of its pipeline.
HRA, which acquired a major stake in Celogos in January, noted that the firm's portfolio of cell-based therapeutic programs includes one aimed at developing a new treatment of stress urinary incontinence, which is currently in Phase II tests, with results expected in early 2008. Celogos also anticipates initiating Phase II studies for the treatment of fecal incontinence in the second half of this year. The company's third program is focused on developing a treatment for a form of ocular myopathy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze