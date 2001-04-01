Huge surge in antipsychotics market predicted by SMi

Given that some sort of schizophrenia affects one in every 100 people,"it should be no surprise that the potential in the psychotherapeutics market is huge," claims a new report from SMi entitled Antipsychotics - Past, Present & Future Developments. The market for antipsychotics is set to grow further due to recent advances in proposed pharmacology of the drugs, and Simon Beckett, the report's author, added that "the psychotherapeutics market is set to be highly profitable for the foreseeable future." For further information, go to www.smipublishing.co.uk/antipsychoticsreport4.asp; phone: +44 (0) 870 909 0774; fax: +44 (0) 870 909 0775.