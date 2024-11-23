Human Expects Sales To Advance In 97 And 98

Hungarian pharmaceuticals and vaccines company Human said it plans toincrease its unconsolidated net sales from the 9.7 billion forint ($59 million) expected in 1996 to 15 billion forint in 1999, according to MTI Econews.

The sales increase is part of Human's medium-term plan, which was recently approved by its board of directors. Profit to net sales ratio is expected to be 9.9% this year, and is scheduled to rise to 11.8% by 1999.

The 6.7 billion forint expected in 1996 only takes into account Human's own production and services. In 1997, nonconsolidated revenues are expected to reach 7.6 billion forint.