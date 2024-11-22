Human milk antitumor agent

- Swedish scientists believe they have discovered a compound in human milk that specifically induces apotosis in transformed (often precancerous) and immature mammalian cells, it was revealed in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, published August 15. The researchers have identified the active agent as a multimeric form of the common milk protein alpha-lactalbumin - the monomer is inactive - and are optimistic that analysis of the compound's mechanism of action will lead to the design of new antitumor agents.
