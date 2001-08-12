Humet looking to expand in USA

Hungarian drugmaker Humet is currently negotiating with potentialpartners with regards to selling its products in the USA. The company has said that it intends to meet an increase in orders through agreements with US partners and is in talks with five groups over a sales strategy for Humet drugs in the the country. Humet's vice president, Barnabas Nagy, said that it had meanwhile agreed with its UK partner to co-ordinate sales in Europe. Current manufacturing capacity allows Humet to produce 140,000 units per month.