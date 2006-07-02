Humira in AS discussed at EULAR congress

US health care major Abbott Laboratories says that data from a Phase III trial of Humira (adalimumab), its tumor necrosis factor targeting therapeutic in ankolysing spondylitis, demonstrated that the drug rapidly reduces the symptoms and pain associated with the condition, in comparison to placebo. Further analysis of the trial results showed that benefits conferred by treatment were maintained from week 12 to 42 of the study.
The results are derived from the Adalimumab Trial Evaluating Long-Term Efficacy and Safety in AS (ATLAS), which was a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase III assessment of Humira's efficacy in treating the condition in 315 patients with active AS. After 12 weeks, approximately 60% of those given the drug had achieved a 20% reduction in symptoms (ASAS 20). In addition, after 24 weeks, patients were eligible to enroll in an open-label extension of the program, data from which revealed that after one year of additional treatment, 74% of the subjects had shown a 20% clinical response.
Abbott presented the findings at the annual European League Against Rheumatology congress in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, last week, following Humira's recent approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for the treatment of severe active AS. The company added that the drug, which is also indicated for use in rheumatoid and psoratic arthritis, is under US Food and Drug Administration review for approval in the AS indication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze