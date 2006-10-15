Friday 22 November 2024

Humira superior to MTX in psoriasis study

15 October 2006

USA-based health care firm Abbott Laboratories says that the results of a trial of its biologic Humira (adalimumab) demonstrate that it is superior to methotrexate in the treatment of patients with psoriasis. The findings, which are from the CHAMPION program, were presented earlier this month at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Greece.

The study, which was a monotherapy comparison of Humira with methotrexate and placebo, enrolled 271 patients in a three arm, 16-week program. Participants were randomized into the three groups, with the treatment cohort receiving a 40mg subcutaneous injection of the agent every other week, having initially been given a 80mg single dose.

The data showed that around twice as many patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis achieved a 75% improvement in Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI-75) score when treated with Humira compared with those who received the standard therapy methotrexate (80% versus 35.5%, and 18.9% for placebo). The firm added that the treatment benefit conferred by the agent was rapid, with an average 57% symptom improvement in the drug-treated group at week four.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze