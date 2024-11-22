Hungarian Drug Imports Awarded 28.8% Price Rise

Prices of drugs imported by Hungary's six leading importers are to be increased by 28.8%, the National Health Insurance Office has said. The rises include a 1.9% monthly devaluation of the forint set for each of the next three months, and the Office says it will not accept applications for further price rises on devaluation grounds until October 1.
The six companies account for around 60% of all Hungary's drug imports.
- 18% of people polled by the Institute for Public Opinion in the Czech Republic say they have problems affording medicines and health care, up 3% on a similar survey in 1994, reports the CTK news agency's Business News.
