Hungarian drug Price Increases

members of the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Hungary have decided not to raise their prices in 1996, following the planned state drug price rise of 35%-40% within the next month or so, which includes a 7.4% manufacturers' price rise, reports MTI Econews (Marketletter January 29).

The AIPM has said that delays in introducing the new drug price reimbursement system in Hungary means extra expenditure of 2 billion forint ($13.7 million) for the National Health Insurance Fund.