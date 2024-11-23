Hungarian Drug Price Talks; Import Duty Surcharge Cuts

The 37 member companies of the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers - Hungary, the AIPM, are to enter into individual drug price negotiations with Hungary's National Health Insurance Fund, the OEP, according to MTI Econews. However, it points out, there will not be any agreement on specific prices before a framework agreement is signed.

The APIM is aiming at an agreement which would ensure a consistent price reimbursement system that avoids price changes during the year and allows justified increases in manufacturers' prices at the beginning of the year.

APIM members are said to be ready to fix their prices a year ahead under certain conditions. The organization notes that its members have not increased their prices in hard currency terms in the past three years, and claims that higher drug prices for patients have been the result of devaluation and changes in drug price subsidies.