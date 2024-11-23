Hungarian Drug Sales Increase

Hungary's Central Statistical Office reports that retail sales ofpharmaceuticals and medical equipment in Hungary this May were 18% up on those in May 1996, notes MTI Econews.

It is also reported that Hungary's Health Insurance Fund has sold assets worth 13 billion forint ($68 million) this year, already 6.2 billion forint more than planned for 1997 overall. The Fund has received assets free of charge worth 28 billion from the State Privatization and Holding Company, APV Rt, under a system of assets exchange, and recorded a deficit of 27.7 billion forint in the first five months of 1997, which was reduced by 6.3 billion forint through the assets sale.

New Income, Spending Forecasts Meantime, the Health Insurance Office is projecting 1997 revenues of 25 billion forint less than the planned 481 billion forint. Spending is put at 8.6 billion forint higher than the 261 billion forint budgeted for treatment purposes. The 85.38 billion forint drugs budget is expected to be exceeded by 8 billion forint.