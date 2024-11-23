Hungarian Drug Sales Increase

Hungary's Central Statistical Office reports that retail sales ofpharmaceuticals and medical equipment in Hungary this May were 18% up on those in May 1996, notes MTI Econews.
It is also reported that Hungary's Health Insurance Fund has sold assets worth 13 billion forint ($68 million) this year, already 6.2 billion forint more than planned for 1997 overall. The Fund has received assets free of charge worth 28 billion from the State Privatization and Holding Company, APV Rt, under a system of assets exchange, and recorded a deficit of 27.7 billion forint in the first five months of 1997, which was reduced by 6.3 billion forint through the assets sale.
New Income, Spending Forecasts Meantime, the Health Insurance Office is projecting 1997 revenues of 25 billion forint less than the planned 481 billion forint. Spending is put at 8.6 billion forint higher than the 261 billion forint budgeted for treatment purposes. The 85.38 billion forint drugs budget is expected to be exceeded by 8 billion forint.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze