HUNGARIAN DRUGS "STILL COMPETITIVE"

Despite the collapse of the Soviet market, Hungarian pharmaceutical companies have succeeded in making up for these lost sales by increasing exports to other markets in western Europe and the Third World, reports the MTI news agency.
As the world's fourteenth largest producer of pharmaceuticals, Hungary is estimated to account for 0.6%-0.7% of global production. In terms of output per capita, its world ranking is about eighth. Hungary's 13 manufacturing plants export two-thirds of their production. Of the 1,300 medicinal products sold in the country, 800 are produced domestically, 250 come from other eastern European countries and the remainder are imported. In the past, the Soviet Union imported 100-120 different types of drug products from Hungary, making it the leading overseas customer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze