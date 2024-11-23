Hungary: Drug Price Cut Requested

Hungary's National Health Council has officially requested thatpharmaceutical producers and distributors reduce their prices.
MTI Econews reports that the request has been made because the Council's National Insurance Fund is facing a deficit of 40 billion forint ($203.6 million) by the end of the year. It has thus been forced to issue a supplementary budget raising the target deficit from 3.8 billion forint to 30 billion forint. The revenue target has been revised to 510 billion forint, and the expenditure target to 540 billion forint.
The Council added that if there is no reduction in medicine prices, Health Fund spending on retail medicine price subsidies will overshoot the 85 billion forint target by at least 10 billion forint. However, it also warned of a fall in medicines consumption if drug prices were to be increased.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze