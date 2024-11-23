Hungary: German Industry Concern

A report by the German/Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Trade notes the concern of German/ Hungarian pharmaceutical ventures based in Hungary that the social security organizations have been in a permanent state of crisis, reports MTI Econews.
These companies add that the systems of subsidies and price calculations for pharmaceuticals in Hungary are confusing.
Hungary's Health Insurance Fund recorded a deficit in February of 3.41 billion forint ($22.2 million), compared with January's surplus of 3 billion forint, reports MTI. These results were in line with those recorded in previous years.
