Hungary Issues Drug Subsidy List

Hungary's Ministry of Health has issued a list of medicines which can be prescribed with health insurance subsidies, and another which lists those which may be supplied free, reports MTI Econews.

It is expected that a considerable proportion of the 72 billion forint ($481.4 million) budget for medicine subsidies will be used for the free medicines scheme, according to the National Health Insurance Office.

In 1995, 20%-22% of the 67.7 billion forint budget went on drugs subsidies to those receiving free medicines. This year, the number of such people could double, following a decision to provide free drugs to patients with a monthly income below 9,600 forint. This could lead to 45%-50% of the total drug subsidy being spent on the free medicines scheme, reports MTI. 11.5 billion forint of the scheme will be financed by the central budget and the remainder by health insurance.