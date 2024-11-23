Hungary's Human Expands IV Solutions

Construction of a new plant for the production of intravenous solutionsis being planned by Hungarian company Human, which also announced that its wholesale trading subsidiary will open new offices and a warehouse center, according to MTI Econews.

The new solutions plant, construction of which was scheduled to start last month with completion due early next year, will cost 2 billion forint ($10.4 million). Human's older solutions plant will cease production when the new plant starts operation. The new offices and warehouse will cost the firm 110 million forint. Human has prepared a business plan which includes a 50% increase in its turnover and a doubling of profits by end-1999. Last year, it recorded a gross profit of 496 million forint, and consolidated gross profit of 206 million forint in the first quarter of this year.