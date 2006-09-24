Hungary's "innovativ" says it is not new drugs causing health budget overrun

The ongoing deficit of Hungary's health fund "is the talk of the town," according to the country's Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (Innovativ). This summer, Hungarian Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany revealed that that the central health budget defict will be 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (Marketletter June 26).
The long years of overspending is due, in the first place, to budgetary under planning, in other words, to the estimate determined at an unrealistically-low level. In analyses, this overspending is often blamed on new, modern medicines, says the Association.
Today, it points out, using medicines to treat diseases has become a natural thing. Behind this progress are great results attained by drug research over the past hundred years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze