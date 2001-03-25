Friday 22 November 2024

Huntingdon Life losses deepen

25 March 2001

Huntingdon Life Sciences of the UK has reported a net loss of L10.9million pounds ($15.5 million) for 2000, a 65.2% increase compared with the previous year, while revenues rose 9% to L63.3 million. Andrew Baker, the company's executive chairman, described 2000 as "certainly a challenging year," alluding to the campaign by animal rights activists aimed at bankrupting HLS (Marketletter January 22). He added that the campaign, "which fed the uncertainties surrounding our refinancing of the company's bank debt," had a negative impact on orders and study starts during the fourth quarter and the early part of 2001.

HLS' managing director, Brian Cass, said that client support "has been tangible" in the aftermath of the campaign, particularly in the UK, and the firm has also begun to see some pick-up in orders from the continental European pharmaceutical sector.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze