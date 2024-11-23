Hybridon Begins Phase I Trial With Gem 132

Hybridon has begun a Phase I trial in London, UK, with its antisense compound GEM 132, for the treatment of patients with systemic human cytomegalovirus infection and retinitis.

The trial, the first of Hybridon's two-pronged development program, has enrolled 18 healthy volunteers and aims to study the safety and pharmacokinetics of the drug. The patients will receive doses of GEM 132 ranging between 0.125mg per kg and 0.5 mg per kg, to be administered intravenously.

The molecule is a hybridization composed of a strand of synthetic DNA with a protective cap of modified RNA at each end, and is thought to be the first advanced antisense compound to be administered to humans, say the company. It is designed to protect the drug from enzymatic activity and degradation in the body, the consequences of this being that its metabolic stability is greatly increased, and the need for frequent dosing is reduced.