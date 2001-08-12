Hybrigenic's novel protein interaction method published

French functional proteomics company Hybrigenics has developed a novelcomputational approach for predicting cellular protein interactions across a whole organism, which is said to deliver substantial advantages in sensitivity and accuracy over current predictive methods. The Interaction-Domain Pair Profile method, published in Bioinformatics (17, sup 1), allows researchers to predict, with great precision, the interaction map of a target organism based on the analysis of a similar high-quality map determined experimentally.
Hybrigenics has applied this proprietary approach to build a bacterial protein interaction map of Escherichia coli from its biochemical data on Helicobacter pylori. The methodology is currently being developed for application in mammalian cells.
