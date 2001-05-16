Hybrigenics and Lynx collaboration news

Hybrigenics and Lynx Therapeutics have applied for a joint US patentto cover the discovery of a critical mechanism in the regulation of adipogenesis which provides a novel therapeutic target candidate for the treatment of obesity, diabetes and lipodystrophy. Donny Strosberg, chief executive of Hybrigenics, says that the company is "enthusiastic with this discovery and has jointly decided with Lynx to extend the research agreement aimed at identifying additional drug targets from the newly-discovered regulatory mechanism," which was initiated in May last year.