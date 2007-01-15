Hypnion's HY10275 meets Ph II endpoints

US drugmaker Hypnion says that its drug candidate HY10275 met the primary and secondary endpoints of an initial Phase II trial evaluating the dual-acting H1 / 5HT2a compound in transient insomnia.

In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 52-patient study, HY10275 demonstrated statistically-significant improvements in Wake After Sleep Onset, an objective measure of sleep maintenance. WASO decreased in a dose-dependent manner by 62 minutes for those on 3mg of the drug (p<0.001) and 35 minutes with 1mg (p<0.002), compared to placebo. Patients with moderate-to-severe transient insomnia responded as well as or better than those with mild-to-moderate transient insomnia, the firm noted.