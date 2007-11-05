Friday 22 November 2024

IBA and Elektra initiate global particle therapy program

5 November 2007

Belgium's Ion Beam Applications SA and Swedish firm Elekta AB have announced a global particle therapy collaboration program to optimize the seamless integration of proton therapy delivery and information management systems within the radiation oncology environment. Both companies are currently showcasing their products at the 49th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology being held in Los Angeles, USA, from October 28 to November 1.

The aim of this deal is to offer fully-integrated, open and comprehensive cancer treatment solutions to the particle therapy market. Both companies have unique competence in their respective fields of radiation therapy and have decided to join forces to simplify the integration of the many components that are necessary in an advanced proton therapy center.

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






