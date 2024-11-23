Ibandronate Cleared By EMEA

Boehringer Mannheim has received approval from the European Medicines Evaluation Agency for Bondronat/Bonviva (ibandronate), its bisphosphonate compound. The drug is indicated for the treatment of abnormally elevated serum calcium levels as a result of malignant tumors.

Clinical trials have shown that ibandronate effectively reduced serum calcium levels when administered as a single intravenous infusion over two hours in patients with tumor-related hypercalcemia. Clinical benefit in terms of the relief of unpleasant effects on the gastrointestinal tract and central nervous system usually associated with this disease have been demonstrated.

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has worldwide comarketing rights to ibandronate under the terms of an agreement between the two companies forged in 1992.