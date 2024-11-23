Ibandronate Cleared By EMEA

Boehringer Mannheim has received approval from the European Medicines Evaluation Agency for Bondronat/Bonviva (ibandronate), its bisphosphonate compound. The drug is indicated for the treatment of abnormally elevated serum calcium levels as a result of malignant tumors.
Clinical trials have shown that ibandronate effectively reduced serum calcium levels when administered as a single intravenous infusion over two hours in patients with tumor-related hypercalcemia. Clinical benefit in terms of the relief of unpleasant effects on the gastrointestinal tract and central nervous system usually associated with this disease have been demonstrated.
Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has worldwide comarketing rights to ibandronate under the terms of an agreement between the two companies forged in 1992.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze