IBEX' Neutralase In Phase I Testing

IBEX Technologies has commenced a Phase I trial of its lead compound Neutralase (heparinase I), which is intended for the treatment of heparin reversal following coronary artery bypass surgery. The initial trial is a dose-escalating safety and pharmacokinetic study and will be conducted in the UK.

Neutralase is the first in-house drug from IBEX to reach the clinic. According to the company, the current mainstay drug for heparin neutralization, protamine, has a number of serious medical limitations which are overcome by heparinase I. In addition to this product, IBEX is developing therapeutics for phenylketonuria and cancer, as well as three diagnostic products based on its heparinase technology.