Ibopamine Study Halted Due To Excess Mortality

A study of ibopamine's effects on congestive heart failure was discontinued abruptly when excess mortality was detected in the treatment group. The drug is marketed by Zambon and is available in Italy, Holland and several other European countries for CHF.
John Hampton of University Hospital in Nottingham, UK, told the American College of Cardiology meeting that the study was intending to enroll 2,300 patients but that it was terminated after just 1,906 had been recruited. About 75% of the placebo group were still alive after three years, compared to around 60% of those who received ibopamine.
It was suggested at the meeting that ibopamine's effect may have been caused by a positive inotropic action.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze