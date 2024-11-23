Ibopamine Study Halted Due To Excess Mortality

A study of ibopamine's effects on congestive heart failure was discontinued abruptly when excess mortality was detected in the treatment group. The drug is marketed by Zambon and is available in Italy, Holland and several other European countries for CHF.

John Hampton of University Hospital in Nottingham, UK, told the American College of Cardiology meeting that the study was intending to enroll 2,300 patients but that it was terminated after just 1,906 had been recruited. About 75% of the placebo group were still alive after three years, compared to around 60% of those who received ibopamine.

It was suggested at the meeting that ibopamine's effect may have been caused by a positive inotropic action.