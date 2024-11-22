ICAAC: Preclin Data On New Anti-infectives

- Roussel Uclaf has unveiled a new semisynthetic class of macrolides, called ketolides, which may represent a new weapon against multiresistant pneumococci and other pathogens responsible for respiratory tract infections. They do not induce well-demonstrated types of macrolide resistance, and also show good activity against Hemophilus influenzae (whether resistant or not) and atypical organisms such as Mycobacteria, Chlamydia, Mycoplasma and Legionella. Resistance to macrolides is on the increase, often ranging from 3% to 5% in adults and in children levels of 60% have been reported in some areas.

- Marion Merrell Dow has discovered a novel inhibitor of bacterial protein synthesis, GE37468, which acts on Elongation Factor-Tu (EF-Tu). The drug is active against Gram positive bacteria and anaerobes, and also protects mice infected with Staphylococcus aureus in experimental septicemia.

- Schering-Plough's everninomicin (SCH27899) has shown a wide spectrum of activity against a number of vancomycin-resistant, clinically-important Gram positive pathogens. Vancomycin resistance is a growing problem around the world.