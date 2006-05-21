Iceland's export volume grows, value stagnates

Iceland's statistical office has reported a significant increase in volume of pharmaceutical exports, although unit price falls have resulted in lower value growth.
Statistics Iceland confirmed that, for the first quarter of this year, the country exported 132 tonnes of drugs compared with 118 tonnes last year, an increase of 11.9%. In value terms, the increase was 3.0% year-on-year, with 1.32 billion kronur ($18.8 million) in the first quarter 2006 and 1.28 billion kronur for the equivalent period in 2005.
