ICH "Should Include All WHO Member States"

The fourth International Conference on Harmonization of TechnicalRequirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use, held in Brussels, Belgium, July 16-18, heard how non-ICH countries view the impact and implementation of the ICH guidelines.
Juhana Idanpaan-Heikkila, director, division of drug management and policies in the World Health Organization, described the discussions on these issues which took place at the WHO's eighth International Conference of Drug Regulatory Agencies in Bahrain last November.
Reviewing the progress made by the ICH and its relevance to and implementation in over 170 countries which do not participate in the ICH process, delegates at ICDRA agreed that ICH has "unique merits." Moreover, said Dr Idanpaan-Heikkila, the WHO has strongly advocated that the scheme should be extended beyond its current 17 members to include all 191 of the WHO's member states.
