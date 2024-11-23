ICN And Fresenius In Talks On Kursk Tie-Up

US company ICN Pharmaceuticals, which is undertaking an investmentprogram in partnership with the Russian pharmaceuticals enterprise Leksredstva of Kursk, is engaged in talks with the German pharmaceutical and medical technology company Fresenius, relating to a project to launch medical preparations for children, and renal dialysis preparations.
ICN has a 96% stake in the Kursk operation, in which it invested $1.4 million in 1996, followed by $600,000 so far this year. ICN has also supported Leksredstva's opening up of two Italian-made tableting production lines.
The first will be commissioned this fall, with the second line expected to go into operation in 1998. The Kursk pharmaceuticals plant was originally established to produce drug intermediates but production was later expanded to include finished drugs.
