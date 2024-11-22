ICN GALENIKA FIRST QTR RESULTS

ICN Galenika, based in the former Yugoslav capital Belgrade, recorded a turnover of $120 million for the first quarter of 1992, according to the Tanjug news agency, quoting company sources.
As a result, each share in the company will earn a profit of approximately 40 cents for shareholders. ICN Galenika will this year produce about 600 pharmaceutical products for sale in 60 countries, the news report added. The company, which is an affiliate of ICN Pharmaceuticals, had full-year 1991 sales of around $380 million, which means that on a pro rata basis, the first quarter's performance indicates a 26% improvement.
