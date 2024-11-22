ICN-GALENIKA "HEALTHY SHARES"

Yugoslavia's Tanjug news agency reports that Milan Panic, head of ICN-Galenika and founder of US-based ICN Pharmaceuticals, is saying the ICN-Galenika's share value is increasing on international stock exchanges. Shares in the company, in which Yugoslav employees are also permitted to trade (Marketletter March 30), can now be bought on the New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Amsterdam stock exchanges.
In 1991, the company had a turnover of $380 million. Between 1987 and 1990, it produced an average of six new drugs a year, while the number increased to 60 in 1991. ICN-Galenika is now working on the production of Virazol (ribavirin), an anti-AIDS drug.
