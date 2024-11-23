ICN Pharmaceuticals Acquires Cappel

ICN Pharmaceuticals of the USA has acquired the Cappel Products division of Organon Teknika, a subsidiary of the Dutch chemical and pharmaceutical company Akzo Nobel, which manufactures antibodies for research. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Robert Beatties, vice president and general manager of ICN's worldwide biomedicals operation said: "the acquisition of Cappel will expand our overall capabilities and broaden our international reach, enhancing our potential in this growing industry."