ICN profit warnings for 2000 and 2001

ICN Pharmaceuticals has issued a profit warning for 2000 and 2001,saying that its income will be hit by higher R&D costs, taxes and a slowing royalty stream from ribavirin, ICN's hepatitis C treatment sold by Schering-Plough in combination with its own Intron A (interferon alfa-2b) as Rebetrol.
ICN expects 2000 earnings per share to range between $1.25 and $1.30, well short of First Call/Thomson Financial's consensus estimate of $1.68 per share. Revenues for last year are expected to rise in the mid-single digits, while EPS for 2001 should be in the range of $1.50-$1.55. ICN will release all its full-year 2000 financials in the first week of March.
The slowdown in ICN's royalties on ribavirin is a result of doctors who normally prescribe the drug waiting for S-P's Peg-Intron (peginterferon alfa-2b; Marketletter November 6, 2000) to get regulatory approval in the USA. The product has already received pan-European approval. Despite the profit warnings, ICN still expects full-year 2000 ribavirin royalties of $150-$155 million, compared with $109 million in 1999, while for this year, the firm's estimate is $180-$190 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze