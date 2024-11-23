ICN Reinforces Its Presence In Russia

The European base of US drug group ICN Pharmaceuticals has been switchedfrom Belgrade (former Yugoslavia) to Moscow, Russia. The new headquarters has been inaugurated by ICN president Milan Panic.
ICN has been on the Russian drug market for three years, and is now the only foreign drugmaker to be involved in both developing local production and marketing its products. The firm has acquired three plants in St Petersburg, Kursk and Chelyabinsk, with investment of $100 million; modernization projects are underway at all three companies. Mr Panic said Russia "is to remain a priority market," and all profits made there will be reinvested.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze