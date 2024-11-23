Saturday 23 November 2024

ICN's Virazole Potential In Hep C

8 January 1996

ICN Pharmaceutical's Virazole (ribavirin) may be a safe and efficacious alternative to interferon A therapy in patients with chronic hepatitis C, according to new data from a one-year study conducted at the St. Louis University Health Sciences Center, USA.

The results of the 58-patient trial showed that for those taking the drug, liver enyzme counts often decreased to normal levels, indicating an attenuation of liver damage. "We were [also] encouraged by the minor side effects," said Adrian Bisceglie, principal investigator of the study. "This drug is generally well-tolerated, its main side effect being mild anemia, in contrast to alpha interferon treatment, which causes fatigue, depression and irritability, which may often be severe." However, Dr Bisceglie went on, the main problem with ribavirin, like interferon, is that it does not necessarily keep the disease fom recurring. "What we have done is to bring attention to the fact that ribavirin is a viable therapy," he added.

Looking to the future, Dr Bisceglie underlined the potential of a combination regimen of ribivirin and interferon and spoke of a Phase III trial scheduled to begin in February. ICN and Schering-Plough entered into an agreeemnt for the development of an effective combination therapy last year (Marketletters passim).

