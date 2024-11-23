ICN Takes Steps For Expansion

ICN Pharmaceutical of the USA is expanding in Latin America, and has acquired US dermatology firm Gly Derm.

In Latin America, ICN is expanding its sales force by over 50% as part of its continuing efforts to grow in the region. In Mexico, the firm ranks among the top 25 drug companies and has expanded its sales personnel from 224 to 349. "ICN's ability to emerge profitably from the recent economic downturn and devaluation is a sign of its future strength," said Dr Rovalo, ICN Mexico's general manager.

The Gly Derm acquisition gives ICN innovative skin care products that complement its existing dermatological product line, according to Milan Panic, ICN's chairman and chief executive. Gly Derm develops proprietary glycolic acid and other skin care products. In addition to the purchase of the firm, an agreement has been reached involving a license for ICN to produce and market cosmetic masques developed by a related company.