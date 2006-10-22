ICR/Cooksey consider single UK fund for health research

The Institute of Clinical Research (ICR) has met with the Cooksey Review to discuss the new single fund for UK health research.
An outline of the ICR's initial response to the review, which it believes to be "timely and fundamental to the future of health research in the UK," includes that the strength of Medical Research Council and National Health Service R&D is their experience of medical research. By working in partnership with professional bodies such as ICR, expertise can be provided to improve the clinical trial process in the UK, it said.
In terms of the appropriate balance between economic and social benefits, the political climate changes direction with every new minister and improvements are not seen in public health structure due to this, says the ICR. For example, access to advice on regulatory issues and drug development should be in place. There should be improved career development and salary services for NHS and academia to prevent "braindrain" into Pharmaceuticals.
