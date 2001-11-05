ICS division to merge with Comprehensive NeuroScience

Innovative Clinical Solutions has entered into a definitive agreementto merge its Clinical Studies subsidiary with a unit of Comprehensive NeuroScience, a privately-held firm that focuses on drugs used to treat neuropsychiatric illnesses.

The merger will result in a new health care research organization with significant expertise in the central nervous system area and combined projected revenue for 2001 of approximately $50 million. The firms said that the combined business will provide "multi-therapeutic, Phase I-IV clinical research services as well as an array of medical information technology services."

It will be the USA's largest CNS-focused clinical trials company, with 34 research sites. While the company's specialty will remain CNS, it will also conduct research in the areas of women's health, endocrinology and pain management.