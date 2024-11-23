IDEC-C2B8 Shows Promise In Phase II

Phase II results of a trial with IDEC's anticancer antibody, IDEC-C2B8, has demonstrated tumor shrinkage in 22 out of 34 patients with relapsed low-grade or follicular non-Hodgkin's B-cell lymphoma, according to a presentation at the Ninth Annual Scientific Meeting on the Biological Therapy of Cancer.
Of the 22 patients who showed shrinkage, three exhibited a complete response to therapy, 13 a partial response (tumor shrinkage greater than 50%) and six minor responses (shrinkage greater than 25% but less than 50%). All but three of the patients exhibiting complete or partial response remain in remission, said the company, with response durations to date ranging from 4.4 to over 9.2 months.
The results showed a response rate similar to that produced by single-agent chemotherapy, but with none of the toxicities associated with those treatments, said Antonio Grillo-Lopez, company vice president of medical and regulatory affairs.
