IDEC starts Phase II trial on psoriasis drug

IDEC Pharmaceuticals has initiated a randomized Phase II clinical trialwith its Investigational New Drug IDEC-114, a primatized anti-CD80 (anti-B7-1) monoclonal antibody. The blinded, placebo-controlled, multiple-dose study will evaluate the potential clinical activity and safety of the compound in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

According to Richard Lizambri, director of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases for the group, a recently-completed Phase I/II trial with IDEC-114 in psoriasis confirmed and extended the favorable safety profile and preliminary evidence of clinical activity seen in an earlier Phase I study. Detailed results from this study will be presented at a major scientific conference this year, the company notes.

Mitsubishi-Tokyo Pharmaceuticals of Japan has licensed the commercial rights to IDEC-114 for Asia, while IDEC retains exclusive rights outside Asia.