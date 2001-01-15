IDEC starts Phase II trial on psoriasis drug

IDEC Pharmaceuticals has initiated a randomized Phase II clinical trialwith its Investigational New Drug IDEC-114, a primatized anti-CD80 (anti-B7-1) monoclonal antibody. The blinded, placebo-controlled, multiple-dose study will evaluate the potential clinical activity and safety of the compound in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.
According to Richard Lizambri, director of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases for the group, a recently-completed Phase I/II trial with IDEC-114 in psoriasis confirmed and extended the favorable safety profile and preliminary evidence of clinical activity seen in an earlier Phase I study. Detailed results from this study will be presented at a major scientific conference this year, the company notes.
Mitsubishi-Tokyo Pharmaceuticals of Japan has licensed the commercial rights to IDEC-114 for Asia, while IDEC retains exclusive rights outside Asia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze