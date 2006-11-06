Idenix and Metabasis establish R&D deal

Drugmaker Idenix Pharmaceuticals says that it has established a two-year research collaboration with fellow US firm Metabasis Therapeutics. Under the terms of the agreement, the latter's HepDirect liver-targeted technology will be applied to several proprietary Idenix compounds with the aim of developing a second-generation nucleoside drug candidate for the treatment of hepatitis C.
In return, Idenix will pay an upfront fee of $2.0 million to its partner and, if a lead compound is identified, additional sums based on the achievement of certain predetermined development criteria. Metabasis will also be entitled to royalties resulting from any products that are successfully commercialized.
