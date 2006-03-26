IDSM: "Ph III trial of Arpida's iclaprim to continue"

Arpida, a Swiss biotechnology firm focused on anti-infectives, says that an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has recommended the continuation of a Phase III trial for its intravenous antibiotic iclaprim in complicated skin and skin structure infections.
The DSMB made its recommendation after a planned review of clinical data from the ongoing ASSIST-1 trial and reviewed findings on approximately 40% of the total number of patients to be enrolled so far, concluding that there are no safety concerns that would justify changes to the study design. Arpida expects to complete the evaluation before the end of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
