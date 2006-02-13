IDT purchases fellow US firm Synthegen

US biotechnology firm Integrated DNA Technologies says it has acquired fellow USA-based group Synthegen as part of its continued growth strategy. IDT added that the move further expands its oligonucleotide synthesis capabilities.
Synthegen, which was founded in 1996 by its president David Colvin, has a reputation for expertise in the synthesis, labeling and purification of biological macromolecules, which IDT says will fit well with its position as the largest supplier of custom nucleic acids in the USA. Mr Colvin will work with IDT to support the transition of Synthegen's products to IDT's portfolio.
The news is the second corporate acquisition IDT has made of late, following its recent purchase of San Diego, California-headquartered GenBase and subsequent opening of its first satellite production center.
