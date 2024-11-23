Saturday 23 November 2024

IF Cantabria Starts Polemic On Prices In Spain

22 September 1996

A small Spanish drug manufacturer, IF Cantabria, has decided to break away from agreements on maintaining drug prices and has cut the price of its antiulcerant Omepreton (omeprazole) by 36%. Furthermore, the packets of the drug contain 28 tablets, double the amount sold by most other drug manufacturers.

The firm's director general, Juan Matji, told the Spanish newspaper, Cinco Dias, that the only way small companies can compete with the larger companies is through prices. He is strongly against the industry association Farmaindustria's policy on prices and has left the organization, saying that he did not feel that he was represented by the association.

He said that the executive board of Farmaindustria represents the views of the larger companies and that the agreement it reached with the Spanish government to limit growth of the industry (Marketletters passim) will kill his business, which has only been in existence for two years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze