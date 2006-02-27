Friday 22 November 2024

IFFIm appoints new board, $4 billion campaign to vaccinate poorest countries

27 February 2006

The Switzerland-based GAVI Alliance (formerly the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) has appointed the newly-constituted board of the International Finance Facility of Immunization (IFFIm).

The IFFIm will provide $4.0 billion for vaccination over the next 10 years. This will enable the GAVI Alliance to reach the Millennium Development Goal for child health - reducing childhood mortality by two-thirds by 2015 - by investing in health systems and new vaccines.

The GAVI Alliance estimates that IFFIm funding will prevent the deaths of more than five million children from vaccine-preventable diseases within the next decade. The IFFIm's members are France, Italy, Norway Spain, Sweden and the UK.

