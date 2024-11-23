IFPMA 17TH ASSEMBLY IN MALMO, SWEDEN

The 17th Assembly of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations, which had been planned to take place in Venice, Italy, will now be held in Malmo, Sweden, August 31 to September 2, 1994.

The theme of the meeting will be the Problems of Better Health: the Pharmaceutical Industry's Contribution to the Solution, and will include as speakers Per Westerberg, Sweden's Minister of Industry and Commerce, consultant Heinz Redwood, Garry Watts of KPMG, US Food and Drug Administration associate commissioner Stuart Nightingale and Bernard Lemoine, director general of the Federation Francaise des Industries du Medicament.

Details and registration available through the IFPMA, 30 rue de St Jean, PO Box 9, 1211 Geneva 18, Switzerland. Phone: +41 22 340 12 00; fax +41 22 340 13 80.